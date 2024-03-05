Klopp and Liverpool set to be handed huge injury boost today ahead of Man City showdown – report

Liverpool could be set to receive a huge boost on the injury front ahead of their top-of-the-table Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

According to DaveOCKOP, Mo Salah is set to return to full training today, having suffered a recurrence of a muscle problem upon his brief comeback in the 4-1 win at Brentford last month.

That remains the 31-year-old’s only appearance for his club since New Year’s Day, having seen his involvement with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations cut short by a hamstring issue (Transfermarkt).

Salah surely won’t be risked for the Europa League clash against Sparta Prague on Thursday, but if he comes through almost a full week of training unscathed, he might have a chance of featuring against Man City at Anfield, having scored the winner in that fixture last season.

His potential return for Sunday would provide a huge fillip for Liverpool going into that titanic showdown, not least with Diogo Jota out injured for another few weeks at best.

If the 31-year-old plays against City, it could prompt a tug-of-war with Egypt, whose FA have stressed that they’ll call him up for their March fixtures should he feature for his club in the meantime.

That’s a battle for another day – Liverpool’s priority right now is to get him back in full training with a view to hopefully being fit enough to play some part against Pep Guardiola’s side.

There’s bound to be plenty of eyes focused on the AXA Training Centre in the coming days to see if a certain Egyptian King makes an appearance.

