‘Signing of the season’ – Harry Redknapp says Liverpool ace proves ‘there’s still some bargains out there’

Harry Redknapp has claimed one Liverpool player has been the ‘signing of the season’ and ‘shows that there’s still some bargains out there’.

Wataru Endo threw in a man of the match performance as the Reds drew 1-1 with Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday as he dominated the middle of the park against the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.

The Japan international, who was signed from Stuttgart in the summer for just £16m, is already a huge favourite amongst Kopites and Redknapp believes Liverpool’s scouts deserve credit for finding the dynamic midfielder.

“Endo might just be the signing of the season,” the former Premier League manager told Betvictor (via Liverpool World), as he published his ‘Team of the Week’.

“I thought he was brilliant against Manchester City, this boy just never stops running! He looks like he’s been in this side for years. Every credit to the Liverpool scouts for finding this lad and taking a chance on him and every credit to him for making the most of it. It just shows that there’s still some bargains out there, you’ve just got to have an eye for a player.”

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, who were signed alongside Endo in the summer window, have also hit the ground running on Merseyside but our No.3 has surprised so many supporters.

It’s fair to say that almost nobody had heard of the 31-year-old before he made the switch to Anfield but he’s now an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The intensity he provides on the pitch with his tough tackling and reading of the game is exceptional and it’s no coincidence that we’re still challenging on all fronts with him performing at his best.

Mac Allister can also be in with a shout for signing of the season but not many can argue with Redknapp’s comments!

