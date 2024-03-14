(Video) Watch how Klopp reacted to Nunez’s sitter miss vs Sparta Prague

Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t normally be so blase about Darwin Nunez missing a close-range effort in European competition.

With the Uruguayan having netted once already – and with the Reds importantly 9-2 up on aggregate against Sparta Prague – the German could afford to laugh off the moment.

It’s becoming a decidedly rare instance, of course, for our talismanic No.9, who has now found the net on 17 different occasions in the 2023/24 season!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @footballontnt: