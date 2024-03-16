(Video) 99th minute winner makes Liverpool’s route to FA Cup glory much easier

We can only take one game at a time and Liverpool have to beat Manchester United in the FA Cup to think about the next rounds but our chances of ultimate success have been given a huge boost.

Coventry City, the only non-Premier League club left in the competition, scored a 99th minute winner against Wolves to book their place in a Wembley semi-final.

Given our hunt for an unprecedented quadruple, any chance to face an ‘easier’ opponent is great and that could be what awaits us in the Championship side.

It’ll be our luck that it’s Manchester City who face Mark Robins’ team but we can only wait and hope – as long as we win at Old Trafford first!

