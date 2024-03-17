Confirmed Liverpool lineup v Man Utd: Gomez starts, Gravenberch back in matchday squad

Liverpool will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run to 10 games and keep their quadruple pursuit alive against Manchester United in the FA Cup this afternoon.

The Reds go to Old Trafford hoping to avenge their 2-1 defeat on their last visit in August 2022, and score an early psychological edge ahead of the repeat fixture in the Premier League in three weeks’ time.

Jurgen Klopp fielded a surprisingly strong team for the 6-1 win over Sparta Prague on Thursday night, although everyone who featured on the night came through unscathed, including Mo Salah on his first start for us since New Year’s Day.

Man United v Liverpool team news

Liverpool’s starting line-up this afternoon shows three changes from the midweek romp over the Czech champions at Anfield.

Caoimhin Kelleher continues his run between the sticks, while Virgil van Dijk comes back into the line-up in place of Conor Bradley, having come off the bench on Thursday. Joe Gomez shifts to right-back as a result, while the injured Ibrahima Konate misses out again.

Alexis Mac Allister is restored to the midfield, with Bobby Clark dropping out despite scoring his first senior goal against Sparta Prague. Ryan Gravenberch is among the substitutes as he nears his comeback from injury.

One change in attack sees Luis Diaz take the place of Cody Gakpo on the left flank, with Salah selected to start again and Darwin Nunez hoping to continue his hot scoring streak.

