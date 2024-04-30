Liverpool fans will crease at Neal Maupay’s savage Manchester United comments

For a man who currently played for Everton, it’s likely that even some Liverpool fans will share a wry smile at some of the antics we’ve seen from Neal Maupay.

This has continued with the 27-year-old’s response to a post that read: ‘Neal, I signed you on loan for my Manchester United career mode and I’m wondering if you are happy to stay as a rotation option? I’m happy to make the deal permanent as-long you accept the squad depth role. Lmk.’



To which the current Brentford loanee responded: ‘With the wages they pay?! Where do I sign mate 😂’.

It was a typically comical and bold comment from a man who has really grown into his role as the pantomime villain and when his aim is sighted on Manchester United – at least we can find this one funny.

Given his current club and the amount of ammo the Frenchman clearly has, it probably won’t be too long before the Reds take our turn of being angered.

Aiming taunts at those from Old Trafford for their overspending on players is funny at the best of time but coming from a player in the same division, must add some insult to their injury.

As much as the ex-Brighton attacker will have his fair share of haters, it’s refreshing to see someone in the game today speak and act so freely.

It’s the type of ‘banter’ you’re used to seeing in WhatsApp groups and not from someone in such a public arena and so perhaps we can applaud his actions – particularly on this occasion.

You can view Maupay’s comments via @nealmaupay_ on X:

With the wages they pay?! Where do I sign mate 😂 https://t.co/jHNbuwBd0s — Neal Maupay (@nealmaupay_) April 30, 2024

