(Video) ‘What’s this guy up to?’ – Roy Keane cites Jurgen Klopp moment which left him ‘cringing’

Roy Keane has admitted that Jurgen Klopp knew ‘what he was doing’ with one moment which originally had the Irishman ‘cringing’.

The ex-Manchester United captain was speaking on Sky Sports ahead of this afternoon’s clash at Anfield between Liverpool and Tottenham – the 56-year-old’s penultimate home game in charge of the Reds – when he turned the clock back to one of the German’s first matches at the venue.

In December 2015, LFC needed a stoppage time goal from Divock Origi to salvage a draw against West Brom, leaving them ninth in the Premire League, and the manager led his team towards the Kop immediately after the full-time whistle, with players and coaches hand-in-hand as they acknowledged the fans.

Keane said of that moment: “[One of his] first home games here – I think it was [against] West Brom and I think they drew – he’s got them all cheering and they’re holding hands at the end. I was at home cringing, going ‘What’s this guy up to?’

“I tell you what, he know what he was doing. He’s a smart cookie.”

We’re sure the Sky pundit wasn’t the only person left perplexed by that post-match gesture from Klopp and Liverpool, which seemed wildly inappropriate for a less than legendary result.

However, it proved instrumental in helping to form a bond between the team and the supporters which grew increasingly indelible as the years progress, culminating in the form of major silverware for the Reds.

It may have seemed unorthodox at the time, but it certainly had the desired effect.

You can view Keane’s comments below, via @SkySportsPL on X: