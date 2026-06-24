Report: Liverpool ‘following’ World Cup winger who could be snapped up for just over £25m

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

According to reports from Italy, Liverpool are tracking Benfica and Norway winger Andreas Schjelderup, who could be available for a modest fee.

The 22-year-old is currently representing his country at the World Cup, coming off the bench in the wins over Iraq and Senegal as his nation sealed their progress to the knockout rounds with a game to spare.

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The Reds have already signed one winger in Victor Munoz from Osasuna and have reportedly agreed personal terms with another in RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, but their pursuit of wide attackers mightn’t necessarily stop there, if a fresh report is to be believed.

Liverpool ‘following’ Andreas Schjelderup

Tuttomercatoweb reported that Liverpool are now ‘following’ Schjelderup, who’s valued by Benfica in the region of €30m (£25.8m), twice what they paid to sign him from Nordsjaelland in January 2023.

The left-sided winger – who was seemingly on the cusp of joining Club Brugge earlier this year – also has interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Como.

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Could Schjelderup be a good fit for Liverpool?

The Norwegian scored 10 goals and set up another seven in 43 appearances for Benfica last term, netting twice in the famous 4-2 Champions League win over Real Madrid (the night that goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored deep into stoppage time to send his team into the knockout rounds).

An analysis from Scouted Football cites his one-on-one dribbling ability, his chance creation and creating space for teammates as his main strengths, while also working hard out of possession by tracking back to try and win the ball, as well as pressing from the front.

Such qualities would serve him very well in a Liverpool team coached by Andoni Iraola, who’s renowned for the high-pressing approach with which he had great success at Bournemouth, and Schjelderup would be a relatively cut-price addition for the Reds if they were to sign him.

The big question is whether he’d play all that often in a squad which now has three senior left-sided options in Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha and Munoz, although the latter is also capable of operating on the right.

The Norway winger actually had the opportunity to sign for Liverpool as a teenager, but reluctantly turned it down as he decided that going to Nordsjaelland would be better for his career development at that time (GOAL).

Will that chance come for him again in 2026? If it does, will he make the move to Anfield this time? Let’s wait and see if this develops any further throughout the summer.