“Total agreement closer than ever” – Sky say Liverpool target set to complete transfer “this week”

(Photos by Warren Little & Mike Egerton/Getty Images)

Yan Diomande is nearing a transfer to Real Madrid in the summer window.

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Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reports on X (formerly Twitter) that Los Blancos are closer to a “total agreement” now than ever before following the latest round of negotiations.

The Ivorian had been heavily linked with a switch to Liverpool and PSG before having his head turned by the prospect of a switch to the Bernabeu.

Yan Diomande transfer saga is nearing an end

We can’t say we’re not a little disappointed that Jose Mourinho’s men are poised to win a hard-fought battle for Diomande’s services.

🚨🧨 Yan Diomande to Real Madrid, set to be completed this week. Total agreement sis now closer than ever after today’s negotiations. @philipphinze24 🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/1tDqdiORU0 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 4, 2026

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When we look at a winger market that’s apparently dominated by left-sided options, the RB Leipzig sensation stood out as the obvious choice to fill Mo Salah’s shoes following the Egyptian’s early departure.

Alas, it was not to be, with the Merseysiders instead moving for the next elite option on the list in the versatile (but primarily left-sided) Bradley Barcola.

With the right-sided Mbaye (although unfortunately right-footed) also understood to have caught the eye at the AXA training centre, this would still leave Liverpool in a promising situation on both flanks.

It’s probably for the best for Liverpool

We have to emphasise that Liverpool haven’t done themselves any favours with their seismic drop-off in form in 2025/26.

But still, there would probably be some underlying concern over Yan Diomande’s loyalty to the cause at some point, given how quickly he’s shifted allegiance between Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid in the space of a year.

Would we have been at risk of becoming embroiled in another transfer saga a year or two down the line if one of PSG or Madrid took a liking to the Ivory Coast international? Quite possibly.

Mind, it’s a risk one takes with any elite (or elite potential) footballer.

Nonetheless, It’s a missed opportunity we feel we can live with – provided Liverpool can get deals for Mbaye and Barcola over the line this summer.

Oh, and while we’re at it, backup for Alexander Isak wouldn’t go amiss either.