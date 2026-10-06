What the media said about Giorgi Mamardashvili after stupendous Georgia display

(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Giorgi Mamardashvili put in a heroic display between the sticks for Georgia to preserve a hard-fought clean sheet against Northern Ireland.

The Liverpool goalkeeper stopped an Isaac Price penalty in the 83rd minute to help the visitors secure only their second point in the Nations League group stage.

What did the press say about Giorgi Mamardashvili?

Reporting for BBC Sport, Jana McCabe said: “In the final 10 minutes, NI came to life once more with Ruairi McConville’s header denied by the crossbar before Price’s spot-kick was parried away by the busy Giorgi Mamardashvili […]

“McConville’s impressive form this campaign continued in the final game of the window, and he had the first effort on target after 24 minutes when his header was well saved by a diving Mamardashvili […]

“Magennis has scored plenty of big goals for Northern Ireland and he nearly added another to his tally when he found space in the box, but a superb fingertip save from Mamardashvili denied the home side.

“From the resulting corner, McConville’s effort crashed off the crossbar as, like in Tbilisi, Northern Ireland pushed for a late goal.

“Their best chance came on 84 minutes when Budu Zivzivadze was penalised for a kick to McConville’s head. However, Mamardashvili continued his impressive performance and dived the correct way to gather a poor penalty from Price.”

Guardian journalist Artur Petrosyan also seemed impressed with the former Valencia No.1’s efforts at Windsor Park, posting on X (formerly Twitter):

Giorgi Mamardashvili faced 1.84 xG, made five saves — all from inside the box — stopped an 84th-minute penalty and recorded 2.02 goals prevented in Georgia’s 0-0 draw in Belfast. pic.twitter.com/fLQOLxWA5I — Artur Petrosyan (@arturpetrosyan) October 6, 2026

The Liverpool goalkeeper is an excellent shotstopper… but…

We’ve seen some high-quality shot-stoppers at Anfield in recent years – Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius among them – but what tends to separate the good from the great in goal for Liverpool is what our ‘keepers can do on the ball.

The one big criticism that remains with Mamardashvili, despite treating fans to an awesome display of reflexes in the cup against Tottenham, is that his distribution simply isn’t up to par. In his defence, few goalkeepers in world football are up to a standard vaguely resembling what Alisson Becker can do on the ball.

But if the Georgian international wants to have a long-term future at Anfield (and we hope he still can), we need to see visible signs of improvement in this department this term.

Our Brazilian No.1 potentially departing at the end of his contract this summer will not guarantee Giorgi Mamardashvili a long-term spot between the sticks for Andoni Iraola’s men.

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