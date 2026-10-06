‘Rolls-Royce’ player returns to Liverpool as loan spell cut short after only three appearances

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One player who had been out on loan from Liverpool has now returned to the club, with the deal having been unexpectedly cut short.

While the Reds have signed several teenage centre-backs over the past few months (including Mor Talla Ndiaye and Ifeanyi Ndukwe), another in Amara Nallo left Merseyside in the summer as he secured a loan move to HJK Helsinki.

The 19-year-old was sent off in both of his first two senior outings for the Reds, although he fared better as a late substitute in the Champions League win over Qarabag back in January.

Liverpool confirm Amara Nallo return from loan

On Tuesday morning, Liverpool confirmed via their official website that the teenager has returned to Merseyside after having his loan spell in Finland cut short.

Nallo had made three appearances for HJK (matching his tally for the Reds) before injury problems led to the move being concluded earlier than planned, and the defender will now undergo his recovery at the AXA Training Centre.

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Nallo has been terribly unlucky

It’s a real shame that the youngster has had his loan move to Helsinki curtailed by injury, with his most recent appearance coming in mid-August (Transfermarkt).

The defender has had some high praise bestowed on him in the formative years of his career, with Liverpool under-21 coach Jay Spearing hailing his ‘outstanding’ mentality and his former West Ham academy coach Carlton Cole lauding him as a ‘Rolls-Royce of a centre-back’.

It’s unclear for now how long it’ll take Nallo to fully recover from the issues which prematurely ended his loan with HJK, and it hasn’t helped him that there’s a queue of young centre-backs waiting patiently for their opportunity in the first team.

Long-time servants like Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk could depart in the next year or two, but Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni might well become the long-term partnership at the back, and there’s also the likes of Ndiaye and Ndukwe eyeing senior football at Anfield in the coming years.

Hopefully Nallo’s rehabilitation will go smoothly and he can either break into contention for a first-team place at Liverpool or put himself in the frame for another loan move which’d hopefully see him enjoy better fortune than the one to Finland.