Report: Liverpool player who’s ‘off his head’ could now be ‘open’ to swift exit from Anfield

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player is reportedly ‘very open’ to leaving Anfield amid rumours of interest from a European giant.

The Reds £446m shopping spree in the summer of 2025 began with the £29.5m purchase of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen (BBC Sport), with the Dutchman and Conor Bradley alternating at right-back following the exit of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old has had a somewhat frustrating time on Merseyside so far, enduring several minor hamstring injuries and being castigated for some ‘shocking’ performances.

Despite that, Liverpool’s number 30 is reportedly on the radar of LaLiga champions Barcelona.

Frimpong ‘open’ to leaving Liverpool for Barcelona

Spanish transfer reporter Juan Jesus posted on X that Frimpong is ‘on the shortlist’ of right-back options at Camp Nou, with sporting director Deco not ‘losing sight of the situation’.

It’s claimed that the Netherlands international ‘doesn’t factor into [Andoni] Iraola’s plans’ at Anfield and that he’s ‘very open’ to joining the Catalan giants, with LFC ‘opening the door to his exit’ for €35m (£29.7m).

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Are Liverpool likely to entertain the prospect of selling Frimpong?

Humorously described by Jeremy Jacquet as ‘off his head‘, there has been an erratic nature to Frimpong’s defensive work in the opening weeks of the season, and it’s telling that Iraola has preferred a natural centre-back in Ronald Araujo at right-back in recent games.

Reports of interest from Liverpool in Brentford’s Michael Kayode (CaughtOffside) might also cast doubt over the Dutchman’s future at Anfield less than 18 months after joining from Leverkusen, and competition for a starting berth will grow once Bradley has recovered from a long-term injury.

On the one hand, it could be astute business from the Reds to effectively break even on the 25-year-old, especially if he doesn’t have the head coach’s full trust and he’s open to the prospect of a move to Barcelona.

On the other, we’re not blessed with right-back depth at present, and one setback for Araujo would catapult Frimpong straight back into the starting XI.

For now, we’d be inclined to take these reports with a pinch of salt, although it’ll be compelling to see if the Dutchman can win back his place in the Liverpool line-up over the coming weeks and months.