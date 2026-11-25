(Photos by Dean Mouhtaropoulos and Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Chris Sutton has said that Florian Wirtz looks like a ‘different’ player for Liverpool this season compared to last.

The Germany playmaker endured plenty of criticism during his first year in English football following his £100m+ move from Bayer Leverkusen, and that continued into the early weeks of this campaign.

However, the 23-year-old has been excellent since the extended international window earlier in the autumn, and he netted the Reds’ second goal in their 3-0 victory away to Club Brugge on Wednesday night.

It’s the third consecutive game in which Liverpool’s number 7 has scored, and he now has four goals and five assists across his last 10 matches in all competitions for the Reds (Transfermarkt).

Sutton heaps praise on Wirtz

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live towards the end of the win in Belgium, Sutton was keen to praise Wirtz for his performance against Ivan Leko’s side.

The former Blackburn and Chelsea striker said: “It’s a different Florian Wirtz this season. He’s just oozing with confidence.”

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Wirtz is now one of Liverpool’s most crucial players

The German’s prolific form of late is reminiscent of the purple patch that he enjoyed over the festive period last year and into January, when he scored six times in 10 matches.

It isn’t just his improvement in terms of goal contributions which has stood out, though. As Cody Gakpo rightly highlighted in recent weeks, the 23-year-old boasts ‘incredible football intelligence‘ and is now linking up brilliantly with his attacking teammates.

Liverpool Echo reporter Ian Doyle awarded Wirtz 8/10 in his post-match player ratings, writing that our number 7 ‘buzzed with real intent behind [Alexander] Isak’ and was ‘constantly first on to second balls, which he used well, whilst also netting ‘with aplomb’ for his goal.

The German completed two dribbles and won six duels against Club Brugge (Sofascore), and having found the confidence to match his ability of late, he’s now grown into one of the Reds’ best performers.

Those critics who were tripping over themselves to lay into the 23-year-old must now be feeling rather foolish as they watch him exert an ever-greater influence for Andoni Iraola’s side. Long may it continue!