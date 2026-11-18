(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Premier League’s Key Match Incidents (KMI) Panel has adjudged that Liverpool had a penalty wrongly given against them in a recent fixture.

The Reds won their last game before the international break, beating Crystal Palace 3-1 at Selhurst Park, although Alisson Becker was denied a clean sheet by a stoppage-time spot kick awarded to the home side and converted by Eddie Nketiah.

The penalty was awarded for what referee Tony Harrington deemed to be a foul by Milos Kerkez on Dario Osorio when the two players unfortunately clashed heads, and Andoni Iraola said afterwards that he was ‘very upset‘ over that decision.

KMI Panel rules on Kerkez/Osorio penalty incident

The Premier League’s KMI Panel has now published its findings from the most recent top-flight matchday (via premierleague.com), and all five independent assessors adjudged that the penalty award against Liverpool was incorrect.

However, there was also unanimous agreement that VAR was right not to intervene, as it was decreed that no ‘clear and obvious’ error had taken place.

The panel concluded: ‘The panel unanimously felt that the referee’s call of a penalty for a challenge by Kerkez on Osorio was incorrect, with the contact being inevitable given the jumping actions of both players.

‘However, the non-intervention of VAR was supported on the basis it was not a clear and obvious error.’

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Liverpool wronged by yet another refereeing error

Liverpool fans must be getting sick of hearing from the Premier League’s KMI Panel at this stage, with this incident coming fresh off the back of the panel ruling that we should’ve had a penalty for Jurrien Timber’s blatant shirt pull on Alexander Isak in the 0-1 defeat to Arsenal.

The incident with Kerkez and Osorio wasn’t as black-and-white, but the decision to award a spot kick still felt rather curious at the time. Luckily for Harrington, it came too late to have any major bearing on the overall result at Selhurst Park.

Still, to hear that an independent panel unanimously acknowledged that the Reds were wronged by another refereeing error is galling for everyone associated with LFC, and yet again it calls into question the standads of officiating in the Premier League.

It’s the kind of inconsistency between Kerkez having a spot kick given against him for a 50/50 duel, and Timber getting away with a blatant infringement, which drives players, coaches, fans and pundits absolutely berserk.

Thankfully the decision in the Palace game didn’t do any lasting harm for Liverpool, but you get the sense that it won’t be long before another contentious decision goes against us and the KPI Panel is wheeled out to tell us what we can already deduce for ourselves.