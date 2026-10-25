Football chief says Liverpool transfer target is better than Lamine Yamal

(Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

Uli Hoeneß has claimed that Michael Olise is well on his way to becoming the best player in world football.

The Bayern Munich chief said that the Frenchman is currently “better than Lamine Yamal” while lauding the winger’s goalscoring and creative capabilities.

However, the former Crystal Palace star is reportedly considering his long-term options in the sport, with Liverpool among the clubs the attacker’s representatives have been in contact with.

Who is in the running for the Michael Olise transfer?

It’s worth noting that neither Olise nor his representatives have explicitly indicated that the 2026/27 season will be his last in a Bayern Munich shirt.

And, ultimately, there’s no need to rush over his future. He’s part of a stellar FC Bayern side, including Ballon d’Or contender Harry Kane, and is competing for top honours every year.

🚨 Bayern’s Uli Hoeneß: “Michael Olise is well on his way to becoming the best player in the world. For me he’s better than Lamine Yamal”. “He scores goals, provides assists, is fast – practically the perfect player”, told @weltamsonntag. pic.twitter.com/RcUlk2OVug — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 25, 2026

On top of that, in a league like the Bundesliga, the Frenchman is avoiding the pitfalls of the non-stop intensity of English football, which ensures that Vincent Kompany’s men are better rested and more able to go the distance in Europe.

The question for Olise, of course, is whether Bayern are in a position to give him everything he personally hopes for. PSG, for instance, would surely jump at the opportunity to land such a prestigious talent, and can point to their recent Champions League dominance as a major selling point.

Similarly to life in Germany, PSG’s dominance in Ligue 1 would enable the French international to keep shining in the Champions League.

Real Madrid, likewise, would prove appealing, but the La Liga giants have recently committed a ginormous sum to bring Yan Diomande to the Spanish capital. So, perhaps a less appealing option there.

Could Liverpool pull off a surprise swoop?

It’s a fair point to make that the Premier League’s intensity could prove off-putting, perhaps, for footballers used to less of an uphill battle in their own domestic settings.

But English football still remains an incredibly attractive product to be a part of. Liverpool, too, within this, remain an extremely attractive entity to be a part of.

Would winning the Premier League and Champions League with the Reds mean more than Bundesliga and Champions League success with one of Bayern, PSG or Real Madrid – where the conditions are somewhat more favourable?

We have a clear opinion on this, but it remains to be seen exactly where Michael Olise stands on this question before we even begin to consider the potential money involved in any deal to take the right winger out of Munich next summer.

He may, quite understandably, not even wish to leave in the first place.