Post-match comments from Fabian Hurzeler will have Liverpool fans scratching their heads

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler claimed that only one team ‘tried to win’ in his side’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

The match was decided inside a five-minute spell just before the midway point of the first half as a Pascal Gross own goal and an Alexander Isak strike ultimately settled the result in the Reds’ favour.

Despite what the final score might suggest, it was far from comfortable for the home side, who needed to be hugely resolute at the back in the second half to emerge with victory and a clean sheet.

Hurzeler: One team tried to win

Speaking to reporters after the game, Hurzeler was proud of his team’s overall performance but rued the lack of a clinical edge.

The Brighton boss said (via Liverpool Echo): “I think everyone in the stadium felt there was a missed opportunity for us because it’s not only after the goal or the goals they made [that Brighton created chances].

“Before they scored, we had one or two big chances, and today I think it was just the difference that they scored and we didn’t. They kept a clean sheet because they defended well, with their centre-backs, with full-back [Ronald] Araujo, also with [Milos] Kerkez.

“I think they blocked a lot of shots. They really defended the box well. We didn’t have that efficiency. I think there was much more in it and we definitely deserved more.

“When we only look at the performance today, everyone in the stadium saw that there was one team who really tried to create and tried to win this game, and therefore I have to praise my players.”

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Hurzeler’s comments a bit unfair on Liverpool

Hurzeler can rightly be pleased with his team’s overall performance, but it’d be erroneous to suggest that Liverpool parked the bus rather than trying to win the game.

Even aside from the two goals, some of the Reds’ attacking play in the first half in particular was superb to watch, and on another day Cody Gakpo might well have found the net rather than the stands with a couple of his shots.

The Seagulls had substantially more possession, recorded more shots and posted a higher xG (as per Sofascore), but it wasn’t as though there was one-way traffic towards the home side for the full 90 minutes.

Liverpool Brighton Possession 36% 64% xG 1.2 1.32 Total shots 13 17 Shots on target 4 1 Big chances 1 1

Brighton may well have taken something from the game if they were more clinical and if Liverpool’s defending wasn’t so resolute, and Hurzeler’s side will surely be in European contention this season if they maintain this level of performance.

From a Reds perspective, it was an immensely satisfying and hard-fought victory over a strong opponent, and the first 30 minutes in particular set the standards to which they must aspire for the rest of the campaign.