‘Soft’ – Stephen Warnock takes aim at Liverpool star who ‘cost his side’ against Fenerbahce

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Stephen Warnock was critical of one Liverpool player over the concession of a ‘soft goal’ in their Champions League clash against Fenerbahce on Wednesday.

The Reds had the lead twice at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, with Trey Nyoni and Alexander Isak netting for Andoni Iraola’s side, but the midfielder’s goal was swiftly cancelled out by a deflected Mason Greenwood free kick.

The home side equalised again through Archie Brown and had the final say with a Vedat Muriqi header which secured all three points.

Warnock blames Alisson for Fenerbahce equaliser

The second Fenerbahce goal had Warnock pointing the finger of blame at Alisson Becker for not coming to claim the ball from the cross which led to the left-back’s leveller.

Speaking on MOTD: UEFA Champions League for BBC Sport, the former Liverpool defender said: “That’s another soft goal conceded by Liverpool but this one was more down to Alisson not coming to claim the ball – and either cleaning out Gakpo or letting him know he is coming.

“I just watched the replay and there was definitely no shout… that’s a lack of concentration from the goalkeeper, and it has cost his side.”

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It wasn’t just Alisson who did poorly on Brown’s goal

Alisson had bailed out his teammates a couple of times earlier in the match after some sloppy errors just outside the penalty area, but the goalkeeper won’t be happy with his involvement in Brown’s equaliser.

He was unusually hesitant in coming for the ball as the cross was played in, although he doesn’t bear sole culpability for a cheap goal for Fenerbahce.

Cody Gakpo was unlucky that his attempted headed clearance went backwards, but Dominik Szoboszlai completely switched off to allow the left-back to run in behind him and have a simple finish from close range.

It was a collective mess-up from Liverpool, who could also have done a lot more to prevent Muriqi from scoring what proved to be the winner for Dirk Kuyt’s side.

It’s now two defeats in a row to begin November for the Reds, but they’re still in a healthy position to advance to the round of 16 in the Champions League, having won their three previous games in the tournament.