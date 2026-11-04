‘They deserve it’ – Kostas Tsimikas admits familiar failing cost Liverpool in Istanbul

Kostas Tsimikas admitted that Liverpool got what they deserved in their 3-2 defeat to Fenerbahce in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The Reds were in front twice at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium but still contrived to come away with nothing against Dirk Kuyt’s side, who claimed all three points thanks to Vedat Muriqi’s 79th-minute header.

Jeremy Jacquet was criticised for turning his back on Mason Greenwood’s free kick for the first equaliser, and Alisson Becker was culpable of poor positioning for Archie Brown’s goal to make it 2-2.

Tsimikas: Fenerbahce deserved to win

Speaking to UEFA.com after the match, Tsimikas magnanimously conceded that Fenerbahce were full value for their win and lamented Liverpool’s defending over the goals that they shipped.

The Greek defender said (via BBC Sport): “Congratulations to Fenerbahce, they deserve it. We didn’t play how we had to play. We didn’t defend after the goal we conceded. After three or four minutes, automatically we conceded another goal.

“I think we have to mark better if we want to win games. We didn’t play very good and that’s why we lost.”

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The debrief will be unpleasant for Liverpool

It sums up how careless Liverpool were this evening that they were in the lead twice and occupied a winning position for only eight minutes against Fenerbahce, with the goals from Trey Nyoni and Alexander Isak cancelled out all too quickly.

The manner of all three goals that the home side scored will enrage Iraola – it wasn’t as though the Istanbul outfit had to produce moments of magic to inspire their way to victory over the Reds.

Tsimikas himself was far from convincing, enduring a ‘tough night’ in the words of Liverpool Echo reporter Paul Gorst as he struggled to contain the threat of Greenwood, and he ended up being substituted for Milos Kerkez with 15 minutes remaining.

Liverpool have now conceded 10 goals in their four Champions League matches, shipping three for the third European fixture in a row, a record which’ll surely concern the head coach at this phase of the competition.

The debrief from this game will not be a pleasant one, and a much better defensive performance will be required if the Reds are to return to winning ways against Crystal Palace on Sunday.