Coutinho 2.0? Liverpool make their move for Brazilian starlet after recent contract decision

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Almost 14 years on from signing Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool are reportedly making moves to potentially sign another Brazilian playmaker who’s been attracting some high-profile European interest.

The Reds’ former number 10 spent five years at Anfield, during which time he scored 54 goals in 201 appearances and was a hugely influential figure on the pitch, frequently conjuring up moments of majesty.

He was sold in January 2018 and wasn’t around for the peak years of the Jurgen Klopp reign, although there’s an up-and-coming talent from Brazil who LFC will be hoping can become synonymous with a successful era under Andoni Iraola.

Liverpool enquire about Erick Bele

According to Sport Witness, Liverpool have made official enquiries with Palmeiras about 19-year-old attacking midfielder Erick Bele, with the Brazilian club prepared to start negotiations at €30m (£25m).

Paris Saint-Germain have also been in contact regarding the teenager, who signed a contract extension to 2031 with his current employers last week.

The youngster stood out during a recent training camp for Brazil under-20s in which he provided three assists across wins over Denmark, United States and Mexico.

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Could Bele go on to become Coutinho 2.0 at Liverpool?

Bele has an impressive record at youth level for Palmeiras, with 20 goals in 45 games for their under-20 side, although his development is being managed carefully as he’s made just seven senior appearances so far (Transfermarkt).

He plays mostly as a number 10 but can also be deployed on the right flank, similar to Harvey Elliott, and it attests to how highly his club value him that they’ve rewarded him with such a lengthy new contract.

An analysis from Future Ballers cites finishing, pace, dribbling, technique, heading, off-the-ball movement and creativity among his strongest attributes, marking him out as a well-rounded young talent who also boasts plenty of physical strength.

Even if Liverpool were to sign Bele in 2027, realistically he wouldn’t be challenging for a first-team place straight away, given his inexperience at senior level and the presence of Florian Wirtz in the Reds’ XI.

A loan move or two to clubs in mainland Europe would likely be arranged in order to enhance his development, but we can certainly see why Anfield chiefs have enquired about an exciting prospect who, in time, could have strong echoes of Coutinho.