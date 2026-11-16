How Liverpool feel about January recall for Ifeanyi Ndukwe amid Premier League loan enquiries

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keen for Ifeanyi Ndukwe to continue his development on loan with Levante in Spain, despite the player now being eligible for a UK work permit.

The 18-year-old was a revelation for the Reds in pre-season but, at the time, he didn’t meet the criteria to play competitively in England and was subsequently dispatched to the LaLiga outfit for this season.

He’s continued to perform impressively for Los Azulgranas, and there were reports last month of his agents arranging to discuss the possibility of a January recall to Anfield.

Liverpool want Ndukwe to remain with Levante

According to Graeme Bailey for TEAMtalk, Liverpool are convinced that Ndukwe could break into their first-team setup next year and view him as ‘hugely important’ for their long-term plans.

Although he could theoretically be recalled in January, the Reds’ preference is for him to remain with Levante for the rest of his season and proceed with his development there.

That hasn’t stopped some Premier League clubs from enquiring about his availability for a loan move for the second half of the campaign to give him a first taste of English top-flight football.

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No reason to change the plans for Ndukwe

Having had to wait until October for his first start for Levante, Ndukwe was then included from the first whistle in all six of their LaLiga games since the extended international break earlier in the autumn (Transfermarkt).

Luis Castro demonstrably has faith in the Austrian teenager, whose performances on loan have earned praise from the Spanish media, although the occasional error has served as a reminder that he’s still developing and will have off-days as part of that.

While Premier League exposure would be a quite informative barometer of the youngster’s readiness for the Liverpool first team, we’d be in favour of him continuing with Levante if he’s enjoying regular game-time there.

At the moment Ndukwe is featuring regularly in one of Europe’s foremost domestic leagues, and doing so with a club where media attention and scrutiny is comparatively sparse, thus keeping him away from the harshest of exposure.

He must be doing plenty right to have English top-flight clubs asking about taking him on loan in the winter. If that’s the case, then the current plan seems to be working, and we see no reason to deviate from that any time soon.