‘Willingness from all parties’ – Transfer insider ‘optimistic’ over Liverpool contract renewal

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

One transfer insider has claimed that Liverpool may be ‘quite optimistic’ over agreeing a new contract for a high-profile first-team player.

Since turning 18 in August, Rio Ngumoha has been eligible for a longer-term deal at Anfield and, with it, a significant wage increase; and Fabrizio Romano indicated in October that ‘active conversations’ are ongoing over a prospective extension for the teenage winger.

Lewis Steele hinted that a new deal for the youngster should be a matter of when and not if, and the player himself said in an interview last week that it was a ‘no-brainer’ to swap Chelsea’s academy for the Reds two years ago.

Liverpool ‘quite optimistic’ over new contract for Ngumoha

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast for Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke also talked up the probability of Ngumoha signing a new contract at Liverpool, with both parties likely to want that conclusion.

The journalist said: “Ngumoha is happy at Liverpool. Liverpool are very happy with him. He came out in an interview earlier this week saying that his move to Liverpool was a no-brainer, that he was happy that he made that decision to leave Chelsea for Liverpool.

“Everything’s happy in his camp and Liverpool are obviously very happy with his progress as well. Liverpool absolutely want to keep hold of the player. They see him as a long-term part of their plan.