‘Willingness from all parties’ – Transfer insider ‘optimistic’ over Liverpool contract renewal

One transfer insider has claimed that Liverpool may be ‘quite optimistic’ over agreeing a new contract for a high-profile first-team player.
Since turning 18 in August, Rio Ngumoha has been eligible for a longer-term deal at Anfield and, with it, a significant wage increase; and Fabrizio Romano indicated in October that ‘active conversations’ are ongoing over a prospective extension for the teenage winger.
Lewis Steele hinted that a new deal for the youngster should be a matter of when and not if, and the player himself said in an interview last week that it was a ‘no-brainer’ to swap Chelsea’s academy for the Reds two years ago.
Liverpool ‘quite optimistic’ over new contract for Ngumoha
Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast for Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke also talked up the probability of Ngumoha signing a new contract at Liverpool, with both parties likely to want that conclusion.
The journalist said: “Ngumoha is happy at Liverpool. Liverpool are very happy with him. He came out in an interview earlier this week saying that his move to Liverpool was a no-brainer, that he was happy that he made that decision to leave Chelsea for Liverpool.
“I would imagine there’s a willingness from all parties to get a new contract done, so I’d imagine Liverpool are quite optimistic that they will get this sorted.”
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New contract for Ngumoha should be a no-brainer for Liverpool
With Ngumoha having been given his big break into senior football at Liverpool and featuring regularly under Andoni Iraola this season, we’re also confident that he’ll pen a new contract at Anfield in the coming months.
He’s currently on £35,000 per week from the deal that he agreed in September 2025, which puts him among the Reds’ lower first-team earners (Capology), but we’d suspect that’d increase to six figures with the next extension that he signs in L4.
Since breaking into the senior setup just over a year ago, the winger has never looked back, taking to the elite level with a swagger and a confidence which is rare for players as young as him and even winning a handful of England caps.
Liverpool have other major contract situations to resolve over the next few months – Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk are nearing the end of their deals, and speculation continues to abound over Alexis Mac Allister – but keeping Ngumoha at the club for the long-term would be, to use his phrasing, a no-brainer.
It might take another little while yet for full confirmation to arrive, but we share O’Rourke’s optimism that the teenage forward will pen a new long-term contract at Anfield in the near future.
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