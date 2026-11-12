‘Right now…’ – Liverpool-linked Premier League star makes his plans clear amid transfer rumours

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

One Premier League player who’s reportedly being targeted by Liverpool has issued a reponse to the transfer speculation surrounding him.

Earlier this week, TEAMtalk claimed that Anfield chiefs are eyeing Bart Verbruggen as a potential long-term successor to Alisson Becker, who’s now 34 and – as it stands – will be out of contract in seven months’ time.

The Brighton goalkeeper was reportedly among a shortlist of candidates being considered by the Reds prior to the summer transfer window, with the Merseysiders eventually agreeing a deal to sign Lucca Brughmans, who’ll join from Genk next summer.

Verbruggen happy at Brighton amid Liverpool rumours

Verbruggen – who’s currently with the Netherlands squad for their concluding UEFA Nations League fixtures – has insisted that despite the rumoured interest from Liverpool, he’s more than happy with the Seagulls, who currently sit second in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old said (via NOS): “Right now we’re doing really well at Brighton, so it would be a real shame to ruin that by living in the future. I really try to stay in the moment, to focus on what is currently going on. I enjoy that, and that is also how I perform best.”

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Do Liverpool need Verbruggen as a matter of urgency?

Brighton’s magnificent season so far has been underpinned by the excellence of the man between the sticks, who’s kept seven clean sheets in 10 league games and conceded just three times in eight top-flight matches since a 4-3 defeat at Chelsea in August (Transfermarkt).

Figures from Fotmob show that he’s prevented 4.39 xG worth of goals for his team, more than anyone else in the Premier League, and he put in a heroic display in the Seagulls’ recent win at Manchester City as he recorded no fewer than seven saves (Sky Sports).

Those performance levels would indicate that he’d be an ideal successor to Alisson, although there’s been renewed hope in recent days that Liverpool’s number 1 could extend his contract for another year or two, with his agent currently in talks with the club to that effect.

Giorgi Mamardashvili was signed with the intention of succeeding the Brazilian eventually, although the 26-year-old hasn’t always convinced during his time with the Reds so far, and Brughmans will add to the queue once he joins ahead of next season.

Right now there wouldn’t seem to be any urgent need for LFC to move heaven and earth to sign Verbruggen, but if circumstances were to change regarding their current goalkeeping options, it could be worth keeping a hand in should the opportunity arise to move for the Brighton stopper.