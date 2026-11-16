Fabrizio Romano warns of ‘increasingly complicated’ situation which is brewing at Liverpool

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has warned that the future of one player at Liverpool is ‘becoming increasingly complicated’.

Long-serving goalkeeper Alisson Becker is into the final year of his contract at Anfield, but he recently expressed his desire to extend his stay at the club, and his agent has reportedly entered ‘preliminary talks’ with LFC chiefs over a prospective new deal.

With the Brazilian’s status as number 1 firmly intact, it leaves Giorgi Mamardashvili playing a backup role and having to be patient for opportunities, a situation that he might feel a compulsion to change in the foreseeable future.

Romano issues Mamardashvili warning

In a video on his eponymous YouTube channel, Romano outlined that the Georgian mightn’t be prepared to wait for his chance for much longer if Alisson were to extend his contract.

The transfer reporter said: “Liverpool are no longer masters of Alisson’s destiny, let’s put it that way. Last summer they were able to say, ‘Stay with us, we’ll extend for another year, we’ll activate the option.’ Now that option has expired, so Alisson can decide his future.

“There is certainly a possibility that Alisson will remain at Liverpool. However, the situation involving him and Giorgi Mamardashvili is becoming increasingly complicated.

“This is because Mamardashvili is not a player who wants to remain a backup goalkeeper indefinitely. He is playing second fiddle while waiting for the door to open for a starting spot at Liverpool and at some point, a decision will have to be made.”

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How much longer will Mamardashvili be willing to accept his role?

Romano’s information echoes that of James Pearce a few weeks ago when the latter indicated that, if Alisson were to stay put, his understudy wouldn’t accept a third season of playing backup to the Brazil veteran.

The role of a second-choice goalkeeper is a peculiar one. They’re only one twist of fate away from getting what could be their big break, but they could be left waiting months (if not years) for that sliding doors moment.

Mamardashvili hasn’t yet managed to seriously challenge our number 1 for a place in the starting XI, but the Georgian has produced some strong performances in the Carabao Cup this season, including one world-class save against Tottenham in the third round in September.

Even his status as Alisson’s immediate deputy could come under threat from next year once Lucca Brughmans arrives from Genk, although that chain of command would be contingent on the Brazilian’s future at Liverpool.

We can see it from Mamardashvili’s perspective – he’s 26 now and won’t want to fritter away too much of his career warming the bench – but it’s essential for the Reds to have a solid succession plan in place for life after their long-serving number 1, whose world-class presence will be extremely difficult to replace.