Liverpool could replicate Jeremy Jacquet masterclass with move for ‘super’ teenage prospect

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With Jeremy Jacquet already looking like a masterstroke of a signing, Liverpool could seek to replicate that coup with another transfer which’d bear strong echoes of the Frenchman’s arrival.

The right-back position at Anfield has been a volatile one since Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exit 18 months ago, with Conor Bradley sidelined by a serious knee injury and Jeremie Frimpong failing to truly convince since he joined in the summer of 2025 (whilst also suffering several injuries of his own).

It’s led to Andoni Iraola deploying the on-loan Ronald Araujo – conventionally a centre-back – on the right-hand side of defence, and thankfully the Uruguayan has been a sturdy presence in the Reds’ back four so far this season.

Nearly a year on from agreeing a deal to sign Jacquet, Liverpool could once more turn to Ligue 1 for a breakthrough defensive prospect.

Liverpool monitoring Djibril Ouziad

According to Get French Football News, the Reds are currently monitoring Le Havre right-back Djibril Ouziad, who’s also being watched by Aston Villa.

The 17-year-old signed his first professional contract at the Stade Oceane in September, penning terms until 2030, but he’s deemed ‘likely to leave’ next summer even if his current club pull themselves out of the relegation zone in the French top flight.

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Will Liverpool seek to mirror Jacquet coup with Ouziad?

Similar to how Jacquet properly established himself in Rennes’ first team last season, Ouziad is doing likewise with Le Havre this term, starting all but two of their league games so far in 2026/27 and making the right-back berth his own since being handed his senior debut in August.

A data analysis from Spencer Mossman highlighted the teenager as a ‘super creator’ who provides a serious threat from crosses and also marked him out as a ‘productive dribbler’ who’s likely to be ‘on a lot of radars very soon’.

The 17-year-old has been a rare plus point in a hithero miserable campaign for the Normandy outfit, and the creative influence that he provides from right-back seems reminiscent of Alexander-Arnold in his pomp at Liverpool.

What happens with Araujo’s future may well have a big bearing on whether or not the Reds go all-out to try and sign Ouziad. If the Uruguayan turns his loan move into a permanent transfer, there would be no great need for right-sided defensive reinforcements at Anfield.

However, if he goes back to Barcelona next summer and Frimpong were to depart amid rumours of Saudi Arabian interest, then Julian Ward might push hard in his attempts to snap up the Le Havre starlet.