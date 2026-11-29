(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool had to settle for a share of the spoils in the Merseyside derby on Sunday lunchtime, but it could well have been a chastening defeat for the Reds were it not for one pivotal second-half moment.

The visitors got off to a dream start at the Hill Dickinson Stadium thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai’s fifth-minute opener, but parity was restored just after the midway point of the first half when Jeremie Frimpong’s sliced clearance ended up in his own team’s net.

Alexander Isak then missed a sitter shortly before half-time, although Everton may point to one key moment after the interval as their big chance to secure victory.

Jacquet saves Liverpool with crucial block

In the 64th minute, Jack Grealish curled a dangerous cross into the penalty area, and an attemped clearing header dropped to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The Toffees midfielder met it on the volley and seemed poised to fire his team in front, but Jeremy Jacquet put his body on the line with a heroic goal-saving block to keep the score at 1-1.

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Jacquet has been a terrific signing for Liverpool

Liverpool were prepared to pay an initial £55m to sign Jacquet from Rennes earlier this year and allow another French centre-back in Ibrahima Konate to depart for Real Madrid on a free transfer.

It may have seemed a risky strategy a few months ago, but the 21-year-old has taken to Premier League football like a duck to water, settling in instantly alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Reds’ defence.

His block from Dewsbury-Hall felt big at the time, and with the Merseyside derby ending 1-1, it turned out to be a result-saving moment for Andoni Iraola’s side.

Jacquet still has aspects of his game to work on – he put Liverpool under unnecessary pressure with some risky passing out from the back in the first half – but he more than made up for that with his crucial intervention in the 64th minute.

A future without Van Dijk still doesn’t bear contemplating, but his centre-back partner already looks very capable of assuming the mantle of defensive general after the veteran captain departs.

You can view Jacquet’s block from Dewsbury-Hall below, taken from Fubo Sports’ match coverage and shared via @JustToluX_ on X: