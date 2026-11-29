(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool got off to the perfect start in the Merseyside derby this afternoon, taking the lead inside five minutes through Dominik Szoboszlai.

Florian Wirtz seized upon a weak defensive header by Jake O’Brien and flicked the ball down to the Hungarian midfielder, who met it perfectly on the volley to hammer it past Jordan Pickford and break the deadlock in the opening exchanges.

The 26-year-old has now scored in consecutive Premier League games – and against Manchester United and Everton, no less – and that early strike took him onto five goals for the season so far.

Adam hails ‘phenomenal’ Szoboszlai

Charlie Adam was full of praise for Szoboszlai after his strike against the Toffees, hailing the Hungary captain’s penchant for coming up with eye-catching goals in marquee fixtures.

The ex-Liverpool midfielder said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “Dominik Szoboszlai is an elite player. His performances over the past couple of years have been phenomenal.

“He was the one who was pulled around in different positions trying to make things happen, but some of his goals have been phenomenal.”

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Szoboszlai comes up clutch for Liverpool again

Szoboszlai hasn’t had the smoothest November, having been embroiled in a controversial tug-of-war between club and country when playing for Hungary despite not being fully fit, and some of his Liverpool performances this season have drawn criticism.

However, as Adam referenced, there are few better than the Reds’ number 8 to come up with a show-stopping goal on the big occasion, no matter what position in which he’s deployed.

The way in which he watched the ball from Wirtz’s flick before meeting it perfectly on the volley required expert anticipation and technique, and not many players would’ve been able to pull that off.

Liverpool fans were then treated to the bonus of Szoboszlai running to the corner flag and resting his hand on it with a dead-eyed stare towards the baying Everton supporters on that section of the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Unfortunately, the Reds’ lead was later cancelled out by a freakish Jeremie Frimpong own goal, with the score level at 1-1 at the time of writing, but that early moment from the Hungarian was a treat nonetheless!

You can view Szoboszlai’s goal below, via @footballontnt on X: