“They have won it already” – Souness has no doubts on the Premier League title this season

Graeme Souness has ruled out the possibility of Liverpool failing to secure their first English league title in 30 years this season.

The former Reds man has suffered, along with the rest of us, while we’ve managed to go so long without winning our 19th title, but that may all be coming to an end soon.

The butt of many jokes from rivals, Liverpool haven’t won the Premier League title since its name change in the 90s, even though we’ve manged two Champions League titles since then.

But Souness doesn’t see the trophy going anywhere but Anfield. “They have won it already,” he told the Irish Examiner.

“I don’t think that anybody at Liverpool will be saying that but what could possibly go wrong? Other than half a dozen of their main men getting long-term injuries — and that’s not going to happen. If they win it — you still have to say that, I suppose — it’s been a long, long time since that happened.

“Nobody would have thought 30 years ago that it was going to take this long. And they deserve it. After last year missing out by just one point, the consistency between last year and this year has been phenomenal.

“They landed the Champions League and they are the team of the moment, they are the team that nobody wants to play. If you win the league — and I go back to my days at Liverpool — that was always the priority.

“They felt that this said more about you as a player and as a team if you won the league. It’s over nine months, you have dealt with the down times, dealt with injuries, stuck together when the going got tough.”

As touched upon by Souness there, it’s nice to be the most feared team around at the minute – a reputation I think we are currently revelling in, having dropped two points in the Premier League all season.

And, while I think about those jokes about how long it’s been since we won a title – it’s a little odd when you think about it – win the Champions League this season, and we’ll have equalled Manchester United’s whole history with the biggest title in Europe (3) since the last time we won a domestic league title. Mad.