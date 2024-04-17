‘Definitely’ – Micah Richards says ‘really intelligent’ manager could be perfect for Liverpool

Micah Richards has shared his thoughts on Ruben Amorim amid the 39-year-old’s links with the Liverpool manager’s job.

Discussions are reportedly underway about the potential appointment of the Sporting Lisbon boss as Jurgen Klopp’s successor, and he’s been given the seal of approval by the former Manchester City defender.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, the pundit said of Amorim: “I think the way he plays tactically he’d be good. In terms of could he be good for Liverpool? Definitely. He’s really intelligent. He plays attacking football. He has evolved as a manager as well because he was at Braga I think. He did okay there.

“The thing is though, can he do it in the Premier League so soon? That’s the one question mark you would have. I’ve heard Liverpool fans saying they would like him. They like his style of football, so you just never know.”

Although Richards cited Amorim’s lack of Premier League experience as a possible ‘question mark’, the Sporting manager has proven his worth on the European stage as well as in Portugal.

His side reached the Champions League knockout rounds two years ago and the Europa League quarter-finals last season, eliminating Arsenal from the latter, while he’s also overseen victory over Tottenham and a draw against Manchester City in that time.

In 207 matches in charge of the Lisbon club, they’ve scored 446 goals (2.15 per game), a testament to their prolific nature and penchant for attacking football, and their phenomental tally of 84 goals in the Portuguese top flight this term is 19 more than the next-best team in that regard.

Going from Sporting to Liverpool would be a step up for the 39-year-old, but the evidence of his managerial career so far suggests that he could be ready for such a move.

Two decades on from his compatriot Jose Mourinho announcing himself in the Premier Leauge in style, Amorim appears to have the qualities to do the same.

