Javier Mascherano would “choose Liverpool” over Barcelona & explains why

Former Liverpool midfielder Javier Mascherano has recently been asked about his love for Barcelona and the Reds.

The Argentine may have surprised a few when he said that he would “choose Liverpool”, given he spent the majority of his career with the Catalan club.

Liverpool fans would have forgiven him too – a young lad growing up in South America probably dreams of playing for Barcelona or Real Madrid.

But that doesn’t matter because the Reds have a place in Mascherano’s heart – the hard-tackling midfielder said that Liverpool are currently the best team in the world, and that he feels something special for us.

“I obviously have a lot of love for Barcelona, I spent the best years of my career there but I would chose Liverpool,” he told CNN (translated by LFC Transfer Room).

“I feel something special for them. Yes, right now is the best in the world, Liverpool represents me a lot.”

It’s incredible that a player of Mascherano’s stature can say that we’re his favourite club in Europe, after spending most of his career with perhaps the most popular club in the Spanish-speaking world.

To be fair, we probably should have expected this as there has been a few times that Javier has Tweeted during Liverpool games – the messages are usually short and to the point, but he makes it known that he’s watching his former club.