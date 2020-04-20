‘I love how he includes Taki…’ Many Reds react to Mane looking after Minamino online

Liverpool’s Zoom calls are helping us without football during this period of downtime… It’s not the real thing, but it’s great to see the positivity that surrounds the group.

This video was uploaded yesterday – and the boys are all smiles as they embark on another yoga session.

On Reddit, loads of Reds spoke about the manner in which Sadio Mane makes time for Takumi Minamino, for who the quarantine must be harder than any Red.

After all, he’s just moved to a new country, has no friends or family here and isn’t allowed out of the house.

Here’s some of the comments about it!

–Sadio is always asking Taki how he is and it makes me happy

–I love how he includes Taki, it must be so hard for him, still in a period of adjustment, probably got no family here, poor kid. Shows again what an incredible guy Sadio really is

–I want Taki to become a staple – only guy I am personally invested in

–I know we like it because it’s cute and all. But think about how valuable a player like Sadio is off the field as well, for the chemistry and the younger players coming into first team, to have one of the star players taking his time to specifically care that YOU are feeling welcome. Must be nice man!

Minamino didn’t get many chances to show us what he can do before COVID-19 curtailed football, but we think that once football returns and the title is wrapped up, Jurgen Klopp will give him some games from the start.

And next season, he’ll be up to speed to start putting in the kind of performances we saw against us in the Champions League for Rb Salzburg!