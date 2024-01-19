(Video) Lonergan lifts lid on Minamino’s partying as Liverpool clinched PL title in 2020

Takumi Minamino is probably not best known for being the biggest party animal during his days in the Liverpool dressing room but Andy Lonergan has shared a new story.

Speaking on Undr The Cosh, the goalkeeper shared what happened when we won the Premier League title: “We’re sat with the gaffer and that and we’re having the beers and not many people were drinking and we had this Japanese lad, Taki.

“He just looked at me and he just nodded at the beer, he was dead quiet, and he just went: ‘We drink?’ – I said, ‘F***ing do what you want Taki lad!”

It’s clear from this story that the mild-mannered nature of our former attacker wasn’t an act, he was just so respectful and polite around everyone.

It’s great to hear that the day that we won the league, every member of the squad was out celebrating together, even those on the edge of the first-team squad.

You can watch Longergan's comments on Minamino courtesy of @undrthecosh on TikTok

(via @Jsize18 on X):

