(Video) “Come on Trent, lad” – Firmino nails Scouse phrases in competition clip

Roberto Firmino and Liverpool started a competition last week in which young supporters were to send in clips of them recreating one of the Brazilian’s goals.

As Bobby introduces the winning effort he describes it as “boss”, before asking Trent Alexander-Arnold to start the next challenge and calling the full-back “lad” twice.

Obviously these aren’t words exclusive to Scousers, but that’s obviously what the Brazilian is going for in the clip.

“Naby lad” seems to have caught on in the Liverpool camp during isolation – it’s nice to see the players mixing it up with the local dialect.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):