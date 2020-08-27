Rhian Brewster could spend the season with Chris Wilder at Sheffield United, despite tearing up pre-season

Sheffield United are one of many Premier League clubs who have sounded out Liverpool regarding Rhian Brewster, but EOTK can reveal that the Reds are keen on the idea of the 20-year-old playing under Chris Wilder for the campaign.

Sources at Liverpool suggest Brewster will be sent on loan, despite his three goals in 90 minutes of pre-season friendly participation, and that the Blades are an attractive option.

Wilder is very smart tactically, but also requires his forwards to press and fight – which would be a great thing to practice if the intention is for Brewster to thrive under Jurgen Klopp at some point.

With Roberto Firmino the starting forward and basically never injured, and Takumi Minamino the current primary backup, Brewster’s minutes would be limited if he stayed and his development curtailed.

He proved on loan at Swansea last term what he’s capable of – and it’s crucial he is made an important player at Sheffield United if any move goes through.

At EOTK, we’d like him to stay and be a primary bench option for Klopp – but we can see both sides of the coin. A goalscoring season for the Blades would also be massively beneficial for him and us.