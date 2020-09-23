(Video) Thiago reflects on what it means to play for Liverpool & Klopp on flight to UK

New Liverpool signing Thiago Alcantara took a video diary from his own perspective on the day he signed for the Reds – and it’s now been released by LFC TV.

During his flight over from Germany, the midfielder took a moment to consider what it means to play for the Merseyside based club, and what it’s like to play under Jurgen Klopp.

MORE: Thiago won’t touch ‘This Is Anfield’ sign until he’s won a trophy for Liverpool

He succinctly said it’s “amazing” as he beamed with joy on the plane, a matter of hours before he signed his contract with Liverpool.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 0:21: