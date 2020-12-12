Kylian Mbappe ‘likes’ Manchester United… but ‘interested’ in Liverpool

Duncan Castles, transfer guru, has explained how Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG at the end of this season.

The journalist reckons the France international has three primary clubs he fancies: Barca, Real Madrid and Liverpool – with Manchester United an outside bet.

“Mbappe had informed Paris Saint-Germain that his intention is to leave in the coming summer, when he would have one year left on the contract, that he did not want to stay long-term in Paris,” he told the Transfer Window Podcast.

“Basically, prepare yourself, this is your opportunity to sell at a significant transfer fee, that my intention is to leave.

“The clubs he’s particularly interested in moving to; Real Madrid and Barcelona – both with financial difficulties, Liverpool and also he’s told friends that he likes Manchester United.

“Now, can that be done this summer? Well, Manchester United, I think have the financial wherewithal to do it at anytime if they decide that that deal is the one they want to do above all others, they can structure a move like that.”

We’ve been linked with Mbappe for years and it’s obvious a player of his calibre would improve any team in the world.

There is no way he is signing for United, especially with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is their manager and they’re also-rans in the Champions League.

Barca are a strange team right now – one preparing for the exit of Lionel Messi – and it’s a slow and painful death being managed by incompetent leaders at managerial and boardroom level.

Real Madrid are more likely, in truth, and our money would be on the 21-year-old ending up at the Bernabeu.

For Liverpool to get Mbappe, one of our three forwards will be off, and that’s not something we’re going to openly long for – ever!