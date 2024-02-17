Ibrahima Konate now weighs in on possibility of internet-breaking Liverpool transfer

Ibrahima Konate has laughed off suggestions that Kylian Mbappe could end up at Liverpool this summer.

Fabrizio Romano relayed comments made by the Frenchman following the Reds’ convincing 4-1 victory over Brentford.

🇫🇷 Ibrahima Konaté when asked about Mbappé and Liverpool links: “Guys, in all honesty, do you really think he’s coming here?!”. “We all know where Kylian is going!”. pic.twitter.com/xdXrPEPPTP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 17, 2024

The 25-year-old has officially opted to cut ties with PSG at the end of the 2023/24 campaign ahead of what many expect to be a free transfer switch to Real Madrid.

We all know where Mbappe’s headed…

Let’s be honest, Mikel Arteta’s suggestive comments aside, Konate is about as bang on the money as you could be.

Mbappe will be a Madrid player come the first day of the 2024/25 season. What other alternative is there for a footballer who grew up with posters of Cristiano Ronaldo on his childhood bedroom wall?

As much as we’ve all fantasised to some degree over the possibility of a Liverpool switch, it’s not meant to be.

But hey, let’s not throw all the toys out of the pram over it.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that we’ve got a forward line comprising of Darwin Nunez, Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.

We’re hardly short on firepower ourselves, are we?

