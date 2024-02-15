What Kylian Mbappe has said about Liverpool ahead of free agency this summer

Kylian Mbappe’s links to Europe’s premier clubs in Liverpool and Real Madrid have been around for the better part of a decade.

The impeccable centre-forward, now 25 years of age, will be a free agent come the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Frenchman has already spoken about one potential suitor and their manager in a highly complementary manner.

“They’re like a machine, they’ve found a rhythm and are like ‘we play again, we play again’,” the Frenchman told BBC Sport back in 2020 whilst discussing the Reds’ then title charge.

“They’ve lost zero games. When you watch you think everything’s easy but that’s not easy. The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win.

“Now the problem is that everybody watches Liverpool, and everybody watches what we can do against them, so now they have to show they are strong again but it’s a very good team with a very good manager.”

Los Blancos are understood to have already submitted terms for the former Monaco man to consider, as reported by Fabrizio Romano on X.

The situation hasn’t changed

Jurgen Klopp admitted back in 2019 that we simply couldn’t afford Mbappe and we can’t imagine the situation has changed much since.

Admittedly, the German might have been referring specifically to the France international’s then astronomical asking price.

Though, one might suspect that the forward’s wage demands alone will simply be far too rich for Liverpool’s taste.

We remain open to a surprise, but as far as we’re concerned here at Empire of the Kop – he’s a Real Madrid player-in-waiting.

