(Video) Jurgen Klopp hints Liverpool midfielder could make injury comeback against Spurs

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Naby Keita could make his return to the Liverpool squad in Wednesday night’s Premier League clash with Spurs at Anfield.

The Guinean star has been out of action for a number of weeks after sustaining an injury – the latest in a long list for the midfielder – effectively forcing teenager Curtis Jones into the regular starting XI, with Thiago Alcantara also currently on the side-lines.

Speaking ahead of the game against Spurs, Klopp revealed Keita has taken part in “extended warming up” in the hopes of proving his fitness as soon as possible.

