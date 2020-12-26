(Video) Jamie Carragher busts a gut in chaotic You Know the Drill run

Jamie Carragher made a return to the (astro) pitch, having a go at the ‘You Know the Drill’ challenge.

The results, as we’re sure you will agree, were hilarious, with the former Liverpool defender desperately gasping for air after his final diving header.

It was probably more strenuous an outing than Carra has been used to of late, but we were delighted to see the ex-Red throwing himself at the ball once more.

You’ve done yourself proud here, Jamie!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Soccer AM:

The chaos of @Carra23's You Know the Drill attempt was pure entertainment 😂 Has to be said, he absolutely nailed those diving headers 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HNmDPbLl3g — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) December 26, 2020