(Video) Jamie Carragher busts a gut in chaotic You Know the Drill run

Posted by
(Video) Jamie Carragher busts a gut in chaotic You Know the Drill run

Jamie Carragher made a return to the (astro) pitch, having a go at the ‘You Know the Drill’ challenge.

The results, as we’re sure you will agree, were hilarious, with the former Liverpool defender desperately gasping for air after his final diving header.

It was probably more strenuous an outing than Carra has been used to of late, but we were delighted to see the ex-Red throwing himself at the ball once more.

You’ve done yourself proud here, Jamie!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Soccer AM:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top