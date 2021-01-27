Peter Crouch rushes to FSG defence; says criticism of owners is ‘unfair’

In an exclusive with the Echo, former Red Peter Crouch has called out criticism of the club’s American owners for being “unfair”.

FSG have come under fire of late for Liverpool’s lack of activity in the winter window, with the side desperate for defensive reinforcements following long-term injuries sustained by Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

“I think the criticism [of the owners] is a little bit unfair to not bring one in. They are obviously trying, they have to be,” the former striker said. “It was earmarked for definite, without doubt, that they need a centre-back. I think that is clear for everyone to see.”

The club’s inaction during the transfer window is something that is rightly deserving of critique given our ongoing issues at the back and the loss of key midfielders to provide cover – case in point being Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Nonetheless, we cannot support calls for FSG to abandon Liverpool to their own devices, given how instrumental the owners have been in revitalising the side from top to bottom.

At the same time, we can’t continue to rely on a pairing consisting of Fabinho and Henderson – or Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips – should Joel Matip’s struggles with fitness continue, that much is clear.

As such, given the implications (both financial and competitive) of the Reds not finishing in the top four this term, we’d have to disagree with Crouch on the topic of criticism.

The owners have more than earned the trust of the fanbase, however, that doesn’t make them immune to the reality and risks of our current circumstances.