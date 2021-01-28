(Video) Mane smashes in half-volley for LFC third after Rodon calamity

Sadio Mane benefitted from some poor defending on Tottenham’s end to finally fire away his first goal of the night.

Trent Alexander-Arnold paved the way for the well-taken chance with a brilliant, lofted cross from out wide, which was somehow not cleared by Spurs’ Joe Rodon.

Losing what would have been Mo Salah’s first goal of the night to a contentious VAR call, it’s all Liverpool deserve after asking constant questions of Jose Mourinho’s defence.

Having been denied on several occasions by Hugo Lloris, Mane has earned his latest effort in a performance that will no doubt delight Jurgen Klopp.

