(Video) Carragher lets out bizarre cry after Alisson blunder

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher made perhaps the most bizarre noise we’ve ever heard following Alisson Becker’s blunder in possession, which nearly cost Liverpool dearly in the second-half.

In fairness to the former Red, it was an extremely risky bit of play from our No.1, with the shotstopper almost dispossessed outside of his box.

The Brazilian keeper followed with two rare errors, in quick succession, to hand Manchester City a 3-1 lead at the time of writing.

Not a great day at the office for the 28-year-old, who will no doubt want to quickly put this disastrous performance behind him.

