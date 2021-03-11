(Video) Richards explodes in laughter as it’s revealed it’d take Carra 1,000 years to hit Haaland record

Micah Richards almost entirely lost his composure on punditry duty on Wednesday night after it was revealed it would take Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher over 15,000 games to match Erling Haaland’s goal-scoring record in the Champions League.

The Norway international is absolutely killing it at the minute, banging in goals like it’s going out of fashion, so much so he’s smashed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of getting to 20 Champions League goals the quickest.

Haaland has taken just 14 matches to reach the feat, whereas it took Messi 40 and Ronaldo 56.

After doing a little bit of maths, CBS Sports showed a graphic of how long it’d have taken Richards and Carragher to hit 20 Champions League goals, based on their career records.

Richards would have needed just over 2,500 games, whereas Carragher was way higher at 15,500 (which would take around 1,000 years to achieve)! The former Manchester City defender couldn’t contain his laughter and burst out in hysterics.

Pictures via CBS Sports.

It took @ErlingHaaland 146 matches to reach 100 career goals. Based on our calculations it would have taken @MicahRichards 2,567 matches and @Carra23 15,500 matches 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bRN0cVyh1C — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) March 10, 2021