‘Liverpool will have to speculate to accumulate’ – Ex-PL star tips Reds to sell 7-goal forward to boost summer spending

Paul Robinson has predicted that Liverpool will be able to squeeze £15m out of the potential sale of Harry Wilson this summer.

The Welsh international has returned from a productive loan spell at Cardiff City, having registered seven league goals in the Championship this term.

“I think they will be able to get £15million for Harry Wilson,” the former England No.1 told Football Insider.

“It’s a reasonable price for a very good young player. He had a great season at Cardiff and I think there will be Premier League clubs looking to sign him now.

“Liverpool will have to speculate to accumulate this summer. They need to sell players if they want to bring players in and they need to freshen things up in a couple of positions so it’s important.

“There might even be a better price or a better deal to be done with Wilson.“

The Reds will reportedly be reliant on player sales to fund moves for further signings, as the club strives to remain self-sufficient in a difficult financial climate.

Whilst having enjoyed a reasonably impressive campaign on loan, at 24-years-old the forward has to be considered unlikely to turn Jurgen Klopp’s head at this late stage.

With his contract set to expire in 2023, the club will no doubt be thinking about maximising his value while they can in a bid to secure additions to the squad in key remaining areas – the midfield and forward line.

Having enjoyed a successful loan spell of his own, we’d consider Harvey Elliott far more likely of the two returning loanees to be handed opportunities in Klopp’s first-team.

