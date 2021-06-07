Football finance expert explains why Kylian Mbappe could sign for Liverpool

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is continually linked with a move to Liverpool, but questions are often raised about the validity of such bold claims.

Given the Frenchman is arguably the most valuable player in the world right now, it’s difficult to imagine FSG (who have a record of selling before investing) shelling out the money required to sign the forward.

Football finance expert Mo Chatra, who works for the Mirror, has crunched the numbers and worked out it is feasible for Liverpool to sign Mbappe – but we should clarify, the writer isn’t actually claiming it will happen, just that it could.

In a lengthy thread on Twitter – which you can read in full here, the journalist highlights Mbappe having just one year remaining on his PSG contract would have a significant impact on transfer fees.

My view is that with the player having a year left on his PSG deal, he could probably be snapped up for somewhere between £100m-£120m this summer (otherwise PSG risk losing him for nothing in the summer of 2022). — Mo Chatra (@MoChatra) June 6, 2021

Suggesting around £110 million would be enough for the forward, Chatra then moves onto the 22-year-old’s likely wage demands, which he surmises would be over £500,000 per week.

While the writer does come to the conclusion Mbappe could be signed by Liverpool, financially speaking, he clarifies his opinion is that the Reds would not be prepared to potentially unsettle their entire squad by bringing in the Frenchman on galactic wages.