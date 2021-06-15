Liverpool planning audacious move for £59m Bundesliga winger – report

Liverpool have been linked with a surprise move for Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who boldly claim the Reds are ‘plotting a swoop’ for the France winger.

The above report states Coman’s agent is pushing for a new Bayern Munich contract with just 24 months left on his client’s current deal, but the Bundesliga juggernauts aren’t as enthusiastic.

Liverpool are said to be willing to cough up around £30 million for the 25-year-old, but the Bavarians are expected to demand a figure closer to £45 million.

Transfermarkt value Coman at a whopping £59 million, but with just four league goals to his name last term it’d be a surprise if that holds up in reality.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka, so the Reds could be in the market for a new forward this summer – but we’d urge supporters to take any report by Fichajes with a pinch of salt.