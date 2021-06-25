‘Their priority…’ – Fabrizio Romano issues an update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Wijnaldum’s ‘heir’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool are waiting for “the right opportunity” to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

The Dutch international departed Anfield on a free, after failing to agree on new terms, accepting PSG’s lucrative contract offer despite Barcelona’s clear interest.

“I’ve seen many rumours about Bissouma and McGinn. There are players appreciated but nothing is going on, also for Neuhaus,” the Sky Sports journalist told the Here We Go podcast.

“Liverpool want to wait for the right opportunity for the heir of Wijnaldum.

“But at the moment there is still nothing advanced.

“Their priority is also with the new contracts: Alisson and Van Dijk.”

The Reds have been linked with a vast array of potential targets, with Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus appearing the most likely to make a switch at this current point in time.

Despite club insiders repeatedly insisting that arranging new contracts for key stars remains the club’s only priority in the summer window, it’s difficult to imagine us not replacing as vital a figure as our ex-No.5.

Being ever-present in Jurgen Klopp’s first-XI, we arguably cannot afford to risk trusting injury-prone stars Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to fill the vacancy.

With a number of transfer targets’ futures looking unlikely to be solved until after the European Championship, we’d expect to see a flurry of transfer movement occurring after the tournament in question.

