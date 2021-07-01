Liverpool starlet to hold urgent talks with Jurgen Klopp about leaving the club

Liverpool full-back Neco Williams is believed to be seeking urgent talks with manager Jurgen Klopp over his future.

The Wales international is due back on Merseyside this month, as this summer’s European Championship begins to wind down.

Williams and his team-mates caught any early plane after losing to Denmark in the round of 16, but the Dragons can be proud of their efforts on the big stage.

Reports have been rife over the full-back’s Liverpool future of late, with reputable freelance journalist David Lynch stating the Reds are looking to strike a permanent deal should the 20-year-old push for an exit.

The Athletic claim Williams will seek meetings with Klopp when he reports for duty at Kirkby later this month.

They also list Premier League sides Wolves, Aston Villa and Southampton as interested parties for the Wales international, who desires more regular first-team football next season.