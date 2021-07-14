James Pearce issues verdict on reported £34m bid for La Liga star

James Pearce has revealed that the reports linking Liverpool with rumoured target Saul Niguez are “pretty tenuous”, suggesting that the Reds are yet to fire a bid Atletico Madrid’s way.

A bid of £34m had reportedly been rejected by the Spanish giants, with Barcelona likewise said to be interested in adding the midfielder to their ranks.

“At the moment it’s pretty tenuous,” the renowned reporter told The1892RedsPodcast. “I know there were some reports of a £35m bid going in – my information was that definitely wasn’t correct.”

The departure of former No.5 Gini Wijnaldum has left the club’s recruitment team with a difficult task in the summer window, as the side hope to not only find a suitable replacement for the player’s skillset but also sheer durability.

READ MORE: Liverpool star still likely to be sold this summer despite joining Jurgen Klopp’s pre-season training camp in Austria – report

Pearce’s update doesn’t necessarily rule out our reported interest in the midfielder outright, however, it would seem that we are somewhat dependent on outgoings first before making a serious move for the 26-year-old.

It’s a frustrating reality we have to come to terms with, as the financial ramifications of COVID-19 continue to play a role in terms of what we are capable of achieving in the transfer market.

Nonetheless, it’s early days, of course, considering that the European Championship has only recently ended, leaving clubs with greater freedom to engage in the summer window, so it’s a situation that could escalate rapidly in the coming weeks.