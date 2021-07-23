(Video) Liverpool handed late fortune with own goal following incisive Owen Beck cross

Liverpool were handed a late lead in their pre-season clash with Mainz, courtesy of an own goal following Owen Beck’s cross

The Reds won the ball back in the final third, with the teenager latching onto a misdirected pass to fire a ball across the face of goal, which was converted by Luca Kilian into his own net.

It was a physical outing for Jurgen Klopp’s men, with Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas amongst the standout performers in the 1-0 victory.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Super IPTV:

Friendly Match | ( Liverpool 1 × 0 Maniza ) Liverpool first goal. #LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/xibUlwv0QA — Football Media ⚽⚽ (@Foot_goals) July 23, 2021