(Video) Liverpool handed late fortune with own goal following incisive Owen Beck cross

Posted by
(Video) Liverpool handed late fortune with own goal following incisive Owen Beck cross

Liverpool were handed a late lead in their pre-season clash with Mainz, courtesy of an own goal following Owen Beck’s cross

The Reds won the ball back in the final third, with the teenager latching onto a misdirected pass to fire a ball across the face of goal, which was converted by Luca Kilian into his own net.

It was a physical outing for Jurgen Klopp’s men, with Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas amongst the standout performers in the 1-0 victory.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Super IPTV:

2 responses to “(Video) Liverpool handed late fortune with own goal following incisive Owen Beck cross”

  1. We are carrying a lot of dead wood that needs trimming, Minamino, Origi and Jones were dire. ZERO goal threat in the 3 games so far, Koumetio and Clarkson never good enough……….very average so far.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top