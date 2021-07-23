(Video) Liverpool handed late fortune with own goal following incisive Owen Beck cross

Liverpool were handed a late lead in their pre-season clash with Mainz, courtesy of an own goal following Owen Beck’s cross
The Reds won the ball back in the final third, with the teenager latching onto a misdirected pass to fire a ball across the face of goal, which was converted by Luca Kilian into his own net.
It was a physical outing for Jurgen Klopp’s men, with Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas amongst the standout performers in the 1-0 victory.
We are carrying a lot of dead wood that needs trimming, Minamino, Origi and Jones were dire. ZERO goal threat in the 3 games so far, Koumetio and Clarkson never good enough……….very average so far.
Is this a CL match or pre-season? Mainz have a 2 week lead on LFC. Just keep calm YNWA!!!!